Maui Surf Forecast for September 21, 2024

Shores Tonight Saturday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4

TONIGHT Weather Mostly sunny until 6 PM, then mostly

cloudy. Numerous showers. Low Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.1 feet 03:26 PM HST. Low -0.1 feet 09:56 PM HST. High 2.5 feet 04:51 AM HST.

SATURDAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 1.1 feet 10:49 AM HST. High 1.8 feet 03:39 PM HST. Sunrise 6:14 AM HST. Sunset 6:24 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Surf along north facing shores will trend up next Tuesday through midweek as a long-period northwest swell arrives. This will peak Tuesday night into Wednesday, then ease through the second half of next week. Surf along east facing shores will remain small and choppy into Saturday, then decrease Sunday into next week as the trades weaken. Surf along south facing shores will remain small through the weekend, with mainly a mix of background long-period southwest and short-period southeast swells moving through. An upward trend is possible next Tuesday through midweek due to a slightly larger southwest swell arriving.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.