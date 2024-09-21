20th Annual Lahaina Town Clean Up, Sept. 28

A past year’s Lahaina Town Cleanup. VC: Island Eye Productions (screengrab)

The 20th Annual Lahaina Town Cleanup takes place on Saturday, Sept. 28 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event is held in conjunction with the Ocean Conservancy’s International Coastal Cleanup and Mālama Maui Nui’s “Get the Drift and Bag It!” campaign.

Participants are invited to meet at the Lahaina Cannery Mall, across from Starbucks. The event is an opportunity for residents and visitors alike to join in a global effort to remove litter and debris from the coastal environment.

In partnership with volunteer organizations and individuals around the globe, the International Coastal Cleanup engages people to remove trash from the world’s beaches and waterways. “Thanks to millions of volunteers around the world, the ICC has become a beacon of hope, leading and inspiring action in support of the ocean,” according to an event announcement.

Since its beginning, more than 17 million volunteers have collected more than 350 million pounds of trash.

“#SeaTheChange at the 2024 International Coastal Cleanup Plastic pollution is a massive problem for our ocean, but even small actions can make a big difference. Every bottle, every straw, every piece of trash you clean up can lead to a cleaner, healthier ocean. Join us this season to clean up your local beach, stream, park or neighborhood. When we clean up our home, all those that live in the ocean can #SeaTheChange,” organizers said.

Volunteers are asked to bring a reusable water bottle, gloves, reef safe sunscreen and aloha.

Over the past 20 years thousands of volunteers have come together to help clean up over 7 square miles of Lahaina Town from the beach to the highway, including two boat harbors, seven surf spots, and numerous parks.