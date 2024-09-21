Maui Election

Haʻikū Community Association hosts Candidate’s Night on Wednesday

September 21, 2024, 1:00 PM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Haʻikū Community Center and Park. File PC: County of Maui

Haʻikū Community Association will sponsor a Candidate’s Night this Wednesday, Sept. 25 at the Haʻikū Community Center. Doors will open at 6 p.m., and the meeting will run from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

The meeting will open with a brief presentation by a University of Hawaiʻi Maui College researcher, Charles Shull, about a new UH program testing local water sources for the agricultural chemical: DBCP.

Candidates for all Maui County Council seats and House District 13 have been invited to meet with the Ha’iku-Huelo community. The audience will be able to sit with candidates in small groups and submit written questions for the candidates about topics important to the North Shore community.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Potluck pūpū are welcome and all that attend are asked to bring non-perishable food donations for the Maui Food Bank. For more about HCA activities go to haikumaui.org or contact Project Manager Kristine Kozuki at 808-870-6879.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsored Content

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments