Hawaiian Telcom employees conduct Kanahā cleanup

Volunteers from Hawaiian Telcom on Maui participated in a cleanup of Kanahā Beach Park. PC: courtesy.

Hundreds of Hawaiian Telcom employees spent the day volunteering for various community service projects statewide on Friday as part of the company’s annual “Day in the Community.” Volunteers on Maui participated in a cleanup of Kanahā Beach Park in Kahului as part of the effort.

“We look forward to this event every year when we volunteer for the organizations that help make Hawai‘i a better place,” said Hawaiian Telcom President Su Shin. “From cleaning beaches and parks to sorting food items and more, it’s a privilege to help our local nonprofits that do great work in our community.”

Volunteers from Hawaiian Telcom on Maui participated in a cleanup of Kanahā Beach Park. PC: courtesy.

In addition to its annual Day in the Community, Hawaiian Telcom gives its employees up to 40 paid hours per year to volunteer in Hawai‘i.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Other nonprofit organizations benefiting from Hawaiian Telcom’s support include:

Hawai‘i Island

Carlsmith Beach Park Clean Up in Hilo

Old Airport Beach Clean Up in Kona

O‘ahu

808 Cleanups (One‘ula Beach in Ewa)

Hawai‘i Food Bank

Hawai‘i Literacy

Helping Hands Hawai‘i

Honolulu Zoo (Children’s Discovery Forest)

HUGS

Ke Papa Lo‘i Kanewai (UH Mānoa campus taro patch)

KEY Project (Kane‘ohe)

Kalihi-Pālama Culture & Arts Society

Lanakila Pacific (Meals on Wheels)

Waikiki Community Center (Genki Balls at Ala Wai Canal)