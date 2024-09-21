Nuff Sedd to host exclusive CD release event for new ‘Cup of Aloha’ album

Nuff Sedd. PC: courtesy

Maui music group Nuff Sedd will host an exclusive CD release event for their new album “Cup of Aloha” at The Lounge at Island Sound in Hawaiʻi Kai, Oʻahu, on Sept. 28, 2024.

As the one-year anniversary of the devastating Maui wildfires approached, Nuff Sedd released their heartfelt new single, “Cup of Aloha.” Featuring Joaquin “Quino” McWhinney of Big Mountain, this inspiring track carries a message of unity, compassion, and the enduring strength of aloha–not just for Maui, but for people around the world.

“We felt compelled to bring a positive message of healing through music,” said Joshua Kahula, lead singer of Nuff Sedd. “Our intention is to create new music that inspires faith, love, hope, and respect, encouraging us to help each other keep our Cups of Aloha full.”

The new Nuff Sedd original album, also entitled “Cup of Aloha,” presents 10 new tracks including songs featuring other artists like Koa Lopes of Innavision and Sione Liti. The album release event on Sept. 28 will feature live performances by Nuff Sedd including Joshua Kahula as lead guitar and vocals, Jonathan Cua on bass, and Will Robinson on saxophone.

The Lounge will create an intimate setting, where participants can get signed CDs, Nuff Sedd swag, and an opportunity to meet the group. Doors open at 5:30 PM with a pre-show performance at 6 p.m. by HKF On the Rise artist, Rickey Kamai.

Tickets are available for purchase at The Lounge website: https://www.theloungeatislandsound.com/shows

Nuff Sedd “Cup of Aloha.” PC: courtesy