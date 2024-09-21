UH: Innovative mele, lineage at heart of Hawaiian language play 

From left: Ikaika Mendez, Joshua “Baba” Kamoaniʻala Tavares, Kāneikoliakawahineikaʻiukapuomua Baker. PC: University of Hawaiʻi.

The University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa Department of Theatre and Dance and Kennedy Theatre will premiere “Puana” this fall, a hana keaka (Hawaiian Theatre) production that delves into the spiritual connections between Kānaka Maoli (Native Hawaiians) and their kūpuna (ancestors) through the power of song. Performed primarily in ʻōlelo Hawaiʻi (Hawaiian language), the play also commemorates the 10th anniversary of UH Mānoa’s Hawaiian Theatre program.

“Puana” is a contemporary story of a group of musicians who uncover their genealogical connections through moʻokūʻauhau (family history) and poetic compositions. The innovative production is a collaboration between Hawaiian theatre and Ka Waihona A Ke Aloha, a project of the UH Mānoa Kawaihuelani Center for Hawaiian Language.

“This connection that we have with those that have come before, the connection that we have with our ancestors, we believe that they’re always with us, we stand on their shoulders, and they continue to guide us as we move forward in our journeys,” said Kumu Tammy Hailiʻōpua Baker, founder of the Hawaiian Theatre program who wrote and directed the play. “’Puana’ provides an opportunity for [Kānaka Maoli] to celebrate our musical legacy, to reflect on the accomplishments and skill of haku mele (music composition), and to build upon that legacy today.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The story follows a group of friends who are in a band as they discover that their creative journey is deeply rooted in their collective identity and ancestral legacy. As they explore their artistic paths, they come to realize the significance of their kūpuna and the enduring influence of their ancestors.

The hana keaka brings together an impressive creative team, such as UH Mānoa Hawaiian language professor, composer Kumu Hula R. Keawe Lopes, Jr., Kumu Hula Tracie Kaʻōnohilani Lopes, Nā Hōkū Hanohano award-winning musician Zachary Alakaʻi Lum, Moʻolono and playwright Kaipulaumakaniolono Baker, and Māori composer and recording artist Tawaroa Kawana.

“I’m excited about the magic that’s going to happen. When all the various aspects of a production come together, it’s so magical,” said Baker. “We have amazing people on this project, and it’s going to be amazing.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Ticket prices range between $5–$25 for performances Sept. 27–28 and Oct. 4–6. Purchases can be made anytime online or at the Kennedy Theatre Box Office starting Sept. 23, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday through Friday, and one hour prior to each performance. Educators interested in organizing field trips can reach out to ktbox@hawaii.edu.

For more go to the Kennedy Theatre website.