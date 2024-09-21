Weekend activities at the Queen Kaʻahumanu Center

Queen Kaʻahumanu Center’s front entrance is located off of Kaʻahumanu Ave. in Kahului. PC: Brian Perry

The Maui community is invited to Queen Kaʻahumanu Center for a weekend packed with creativity, cultural experiences, and opportunities to connect. From hands-on crafting with the Keiki Club to nonprofit outreach at Kōkua Corner and a stunning Hula Show, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

Keiki Club – Saturday, Sept. 21, 10-11 a.m.

Queen Kaʻahumanu Center, in collaboration with Local Handmade Gifts and Decor, presents Keiki Club, held every third Saturday at Center Court. It’s an opportunity for families to enjoy quality time together as keiki explore their creativity through hands-on crafting. Space is limited and families are encouraged to reserve their spots: eventbrite.com/e/keiki-club-tickets-859720415907.

Kōkua Corner – Saturday, Sept. 21 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Stop by Kōkua Corner, where Queen Kaʻahumanu Center is proud to support local nonprofit organizations. This week, the Boy Scouts of Hawaiʻi will be present to share their mission, educate the community about their programs, fundraise, and engage with families. Be sure to visit and show your support for the Boy Scouts and their work in Hawaiʻi.

Spectacular Polynesian Hula Show – Sunday, Sept. 22, 1:30-2:30 p.m.

End the weekend by celebrating the culture of our islands. ʻAumakua Productions hosts their Spectacular Polynesian Hula Show every fourth Sunday of the month at Center Court, showcasing the dances of various cultures including Hawaiʻi, Tahiti, Tonga, Samoa, and more. Get involved with future performances by joining their new studio, Wonderful World of Aloha, on the second level of Queen Kaʻahumanu Center. Current offerings include hula basics, Tahitian dance, Filipino dance, as well as crafts like ti leaf braiding, kukui nut bracelets, wood carving, and lauhala weaving. Music lessons are also offered in Korean and Tahitian drumming, and ʻukulele basics.

For more upcoming events at Queen Kaʻahumanu Center, visit queenkaahumanucenter.com/ events/ .