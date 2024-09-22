All-Teen cast and crew shines in Snow Angel

Maui OnStage’s Education and Youth Program’s fall production of “Snow Angel” featuring an all-teen cast and crew opens Friday, Sept. 27 and runs through Oct. 6, 2024.

When a record-breaking blizzard hits Deerpoint, Vermont, a mysterious girl named Eva emerges from a snowbank and into the lives of 15 confused teenagers who are asked to help her in her search. Told through journal entries and interactions among the students over the course of a single snow day, “Snow Angel” is a funny and eerie tale of teen angst, discovery, and the power of believing. Just how much is real, and where’s the line between fiction and reality?

“Snow Angel” is written by Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award (Kimberly Akimbo) winning playwright, lyricist and screenwriter David Lindsay-Abaire. The Maui production is co-directed by Tina Kailiponi and Francis Tau’a.

“I think the greatest pleasure in working with this age group is their fearlessness,” said Tauʻa. “Watching their eagerness to explore is humbling.”

“Theater is meant to teach empathy and to walk in someone else’s shoes. This show encompasses that,” said Kailiponi.

“Not everyone who wants to be involved in theater wants to be on stage,” said Amy Lord, Maui OnStage Production Manager and Technical Director. “Providing opportunities for interested teens to have hands-on technical theater experience is something we are very serious about.”

“Snow Angel” is sponsored by Wave of Harmony Foundation in partnership with the Gilbert and Aileen Kam Chuck Charitable Trust.

Show dates are Sept. 27, 28 and 29; and Oct. 4, 5 and 6. Show times are Fridays and Saturdays at 7 p.m., and Sundays at 3 p.m. The production will take place at the Historic ʻĪao Theater at 68 N Market St, Wailuku, HI 96793 All tickets are $10 and are available at https://www.mauionstage.com/snow-angel/.

For more information about “Snow Angel,” to purchase tickets or to find more ways to support Maui OnStage and the Maui OnStage Education and Youth Program, visit mauionstage.com or call the Box Office at 808-242-6969.