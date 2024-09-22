Maui News

Grant applications open for mental health, immigrant and migrant services

September 22, 2024, 12:00 PM HST
Lori Tsuhako, director of the Department of Human Concerns. (File) Courtesy photo

The County of Maui Department of Human Concerns is soliciting grant proposals for programs providing mental health services or immigrant and migrant services to Maui County residents.

Funding for programs in those categories was added to the County’s Fiscal Year 2025 budget.

Qualified private nonprofit and for-profit organizations providing or planning to provide such services are invited to submit grant applications to the department.

The deadline to apply is Oct. 15, 2024, at 4:30 p.m. No late submissions will be accepted.

Application forms and instructions can be found on the departmentʻs Grants Management Division website at https://www.mauicounty.gov/252/Grants-Management-Division.

Questions regarding the application process should be directed to the Grants Management Division at 808-270-7807.

