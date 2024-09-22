Haku Collective bringing MeleCraft Music Mentorship to Lahaina next month

MeleCraft event flyer. PC: Haku Collective

The MeleCraft Music Mentorship by Haku Collective is returning to Maui after its debut earlier this year.

This program offers aspiring artists a holistic approach to creating quality music, while also teaching essential industry skills that foster self-awareness, healthy expression, executive thinking, and resilience.

It will connect high school students and young adults aged 14-22 with established creative professionals, including Haku Collective Founder Kimié Miner, a Native Hawaiian GRAMMY-nominated artist, as well as Oliver Steele, ELI-MAC, and Joshua Kahula.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The MeleCraft Mentorship Program is made possible in partnership with presenting sponsors: Maui County’s Office of Economic Development and The Henry Kapono Foundation, and with the support of Royal Lahaina Resort & Bungalows, Texaco in Hawaiʻi and Alaska Airlines.

“The Henry Kapono Foundation (HKF), just as Kimié Miners’ MeleCraft program, are both committed to furthering Hawai’i’s music here at home and in the global arena,” said Kapono of HKF.

In 2023, Haku Collective held MeleCraft Mentorship programs on Oʻahu and Hawaiʻi Island. In April 2024, Haku Collective expanded community programming to bring the program to Maui youth for the first time.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Miner said she looking forward to bringing this program back to Maui – and specifically to Lahaina – after the tragedy of the August 2023 wildfires. She and the artist mentors come with a powerful message: “Mele Heals, Connects and Empowers Youth Voices.”

“We originally planned to bring our expanded MeleCraft program to Maui in 2023, but in light of the devastating wildfires, we made the respectful decision to pause and redirect all resources to address the immediate impact,” said Miner in the recent announcement. “The need for our MeleCraft program stems from the, at times, isolating struggles that Maui’s youth and community have faced during this devastating time. Witnessing firsthand the power of music and how Hawaiʻi’s artists have rallied to support Maui by raising funds and providing comfort, underscores why supporting our Maui community through the healing power of music is so crucial.”

Haku Collective’s MeleCraft Music Mentorship program will be held in Lahaina from Oct. 18-19, 2024. To register, click here.