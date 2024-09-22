Legendary Rock band Chicago returns to Maui, Sept. 27

Chicago live 2022. PC: credit Allison Morgan via Maui Arts & Cultural Center

Multi-Grammy award winning band and Rock ‘n Roll Hall of Fame inductees Chicago perform with special guest Henry Kapono on Friday, Sept. 27, 2024 at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center’s A&B Amphitheater and Yokouchi Pavilion. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m.

Hailed as one of the “most important bands in music since the dawn of the rock and roll era, the legendary rock and roll band with horns, Chicago, came in as the highest charting American band in Billboard Magazine’s Top 125 Artists Of All Time. Chicago is the first American rock band to chart Top 40 albums in six consecutive decades.

Chicago’s first album, Chicago Transit Authority, was inducted into the GRAMMY Hall Of Fame in 2014. Chicago managed to fuse pop, rock and jazz together perfectly in this double album. Robert Lamm and James Pankow have become inductees of the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2017. These legendary songwriters wrote mega-hits such as, “25 or 6 to 4,” “Saturday In The Park,” “Feelin’ Stronger Every Day,” “Make Me Smile,” and many, many others.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Chicago’s lifetime achievements include two Grammy Awards, two American Music Awards, Founding Artists of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, a Chicago street dedicated in their honor, and keys to and proclamations from an impressive list of US cities. Record sales top the 100,000,000 mark, and include 21 Top 10 singles, five consecutive No. 1 albums, 11 No. 1 singles and five gold singles. An incredible 25 of their 38 albums have been certified platinum, and the band has a total of 48 gold and platinum awards.

Tickets are: $56 (General Admission/Standing at the back with no seats provided), $66, $86, $130 (Reserved Seating), and a limited number of preferred $180 (Gold Circle). All prices are plus applicable fees. All Gold Circle ticket holders receive premium seating and exclusive access to the Yokouchi Pavilion bars and restrooms.

VIP ADD-ON: $151 (plus applicable fees) / Concert ticket purchase required / Limited availability offer that includes a special VIP preshow photo opportunity with the band