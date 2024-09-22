Owner of A Honu Space to speak at Rotary Club of Lahaina Sunset meeting

Belia Paul will speak at a meeting of the Rotary Club of Lahaina Sunset on Oct. 1, 2024. PC: Rotary Club of Lahaina Sunset

On Tuesday, Oct. 1, Belia Paul will be the speaker at the Rotary Club of Lahaina Sunset’s meeting, the club announced. Paul will share information about A Honu Space – The Path to Peace: Organizing, Caring and Planning for Seniors.

According to the Rotary club, Paul is the founder of A Honu Space, where she combines her expertise in professional organizing with her dedication to supporting kūpuna through her specialized Kūpuna Concierge Service. Paul also dedicates 20% of her time to volunteer work. She will care information about her new business and answer questions.

The meeting will be held in the classroom building at Sacred Hearts School located at 2530 Kekaʻa Drive in Kāʻanapali. Social time is at 5 p.m. Program is from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. To attend in person, email Club Service Chair Laura Stanton at lstanton127@outlook.com. To join the meeting via Zoom, click here.