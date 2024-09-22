Scouting America, Aloha Council launches leadership series featuring Hawaiian Airlines CEO and former Alaska Airlines executive

Scouting America, Aloha Council, one of the largest youth-serving organizations in Hawaiʻi and the Pacific, announced the launch of its new Scouting Leadership Series. The inaugural event will take place on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Japanese Cultural Center of Hawaiʻi. It will feature two industry-leading executives: Joseph Sprague, CEO of Hawaiian Airlines, and Brad Tilden, former CEO of Alaska Airlines and current National Board Chair of Scouting America.

Current Alaska Airlines regional president of Hawai‘i/Pacific, Joe Sprague, will be named chief executive officer of Hawaiian Airlines.

This event comes at a critical moment, following the recent merger of Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines, providing a timely opportunity to hear directly from two leaders who have played key roles in these companies. Sprague and Tilden will share their insights on leadership, navigating change, and building resilient teams—values that align with Scouting’s mission of developing future leaders.

“As we continue to navigate a changing world, we believe there has never been a more important time to focus on developing strong, ethical leaders,” said Blake Parsons, CEO of Scouting America, Aloha Council. “Our mission is to instill these values in our Scouts, but also to foster conversations around leadership within the broader community. This series brings together some of the brightest minds in business to explore these crucial topics.”

The event also serves as a critical fundraiser for Scouting America, Aloha Council, supporting programs that help shape the next generation of leaders. Funds raised will directly benefit thousands of families across Hawaiʻi, Guam, and American Samoa by helping keep registration fees affordable, ensuring that Scouting programs remain accessible to all youth.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“Through events like this, we are able to keep our program affordable for families while continuing to provide high-quality leadership development for young people,” said Parsons. “We’re committed to ensuring that Scouting remains within reach for every family who wants to be part of it. This is why fundraising is so important—it allows us to make sure that Scouting is affordable for generations to come.”

Attendees will also have the opportunity to engage with other business and community leaders, discussing leadership principles that are essential in both the corporate world and in Scouting. A special Meet & Greet with Tilden and Sprague will be available to top-tier sponsors prior to the luncheon.

The deadline to register is Friday, Nov. 8, 2024. To register, visit scoutinghawaii.org/leadershipseries. For more information about the event or to inquire about sponsorship opportunities, contact scoutinghawaii@scouting.org or call 808-595-6366.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD