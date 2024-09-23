Closing arguments delivered in trial of Maui man charged with attempted murder of 11-month old child

Christian Rosete. PC: (9.20.24) Wendy Osher

The trial of Christian Rosete nears an end with closing arguments delivered on Friday and jury deliberations now underway on five separate charges including attempted murder, assault and abuse of a household member.

The charges stem from activity alleged to have occurred in April of 2021, in which an 11-month-old boy was treated in the emergency room for life-threatening injuries including bruising to his face, bleeding in his brain, retinal tear/detachment and malnourishment.

Prosecuting attorney, Andrew Martin said testimony by the baby’s mother, Passion Quirk against Rosete (her former boyfriend), described strangulation of the baby, smothering of the child with a pillow, and putting a knee on the baby’s head. Martin said the actions were done for “no other reason than to cause that baby’s death.”

He said the “smoking gun” in the case was a text message sent by Rosete to Quirk in which the defendant says, “This is all my fault,” and that if he had taken his own life, “none of this would have happened.”

Defense attorney, Pamela Lundquist, said Quirk’s testimony was the only evidence against Rosete, and argued that her client was being used as a scapegoat. The defense further argued that Quirk’s story became “more dramatic” as the trail neared, and that her testimony was “simply not credible enough” to prove the charges beyond a reasonable doubt.

The arguments were presented before Second Circuit Court Judge Kelsey T. Kawano. The jury is scheduled to resume deliberations today.

