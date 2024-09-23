County’s West Maui Business Center providing assistance to local businesses

Office of Recovery – West Maui. PC: County of Maui / Mia A’i

The County of Maui Office of Economic Development, in collaboration with local partners and nonprofits, has launched the West Maui Business Center and online business portal www.WestMauiBusinessCenter.org to aid local businesses directly and indirectly impacted by the August 2023 wildfires.

Located in the County’s Office of Recovery–West Maui in Lahaina Gateway Center, 325 Keawe St., Suite B102 (near Ace Hardware), WMBC offers a variety of services designed to support local businesses as they navigate the challenges of recovery and long-term growth.

WMBC services include:

Small Business Advising/Coaching: Personalized guidance from industry experts, available both virtually and in person.

Personalized guidance from industry experts, available both virtually and in person. Workshops: Virtual and in-person sessions covering various business topics.

Virtual and in-person sessions covering various business topics. Business Research and Resources: Online resources to access crucial market and industry data at www.WestMauiBusinessCenter.org.

Online resources to access crucial market and industry data at www.WestMauiBusinessCenter.org. Networking Opportunities: Connect with fellow entrepreneurs and professionals.

Project partners offering in-person and/or virtual assistance are:

County of Maui Office of Economic Development: Provides economic development programs and support services to foster a vibrant business environment.

Provides economic development programs and support services to foster a vibrant business environment. American Job Center: Offers a range of assistance to job seekers and employers, including job search support, career counseling, resume workshops, and connections to training opportunities.

Offers a range of assistance to job seekers and employers, including job search support, career counseling, resume workshops, and connections to training opportunities. Maui County Business Resource Center: Provides resources and support for entrepreneurs and small business owners, including business counseling, workshops, and access to essential business-related information and services.

Provides resources and support for entrepreneurs and small business owners, including business counseling, workshops, and access to essential business-related information and services. Hawai‘i Small Business Development Center Network: Delivers personalized business coaching and advising, helping Hawai‘i’s small businesses form, grow, and thrive.

Delivers personalized business coaching and advising, helping Hawai‘i’s small businesses form, grow, and thrive. Maui Economic Development Board: Supports economic growth through programs and initiatives that foster business innovation and development.

Supports economic growth through programs and initiatives that foster business innovation and development. Maui Economic Opportunity: Provides comprehensive support services, including the SCORE program, which offers mentoring and educational workshops to small businesses.

Provides comprehensive support services, including the SCORE program, which offers mentoring and educational workshops to small businesses. County of Maui Department of Liquor Control: Offers licensing and regulatory services to businesses involved in the sale and distribution of alcohol.

Most services are provided at no cost. Some specialized services may incur fees.

The County of Maui Office of Recovery-West Maui is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. It is closed 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. for lunch and is closed on County holidays.

WMBC service hours vary. To schedule an appointment, visit www.WestMauiBusinessCenter.org.