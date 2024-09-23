Free Hawaiian Music Series returns to Lahaina on Sept. 26

Cody Pueo Pata

Cody Pueo Pata will be the featured musician at this month’s free Hawaiian Music Series on Thursday Sept. 26 from 6 – 7:30 p.m. at the Lahaina Civic Center Amphitheater. Pata is the Kumu Hula of Ka Malama Mahilani, a classically trained Haku Mele, and an entertainer and musician of Hawaiian music. He is also a Hawaiian language and culture educator.

Guests are invited to bring blankets, mats, or low-back beach chairs to enjoy the music on the lawn of the amphitheater. Chairs are limited. Free parking is available on site.

This event is produced by Lahaina Restoration Foundation with support from the County of Maui Office of Economic Development.