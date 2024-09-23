Maui police to increase presence at Baldwin High School after alleged threat

Maui police will increase presence in and around Baldwin High School today (Monday, Sept. 23, 2024) following an alleged threat towards the campus.

“We are actively working with school officials to assess the situation, and while we understand that this heightened presence may cause some concern, please be assured that we are taking all necessary precautions to address the situation swiftly and effectively,” police said in a news release over the weekend.

Police said the department is committed to maintaining a safe environment for everyone in the community and is asking for vigilance in reporting suspicious activity.

“Our officers are actively investigating the threat and working closely with school officials to ensure the safety of all students, faculty, and staff,” police said.

Additionally, the department is asking for cooperation and patience as officers work to resolve this matter as quickly as possible. The case is currently classified as a terroristic threatening incident.