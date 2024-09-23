Wailuku man named 2024 Richard Hoʻopiʻi Leo Kiʻekiʻe Falsetto Champion

Antonio Robles of Wailuku, earned the championship title at the 22nd annual Richard Ho‘opi‘i Leo Kiʻekiʻe Falsetto Contest. PC: courtesy

Maui’s own Antonio Robles of Wailuku, earned the championship title at the 22nd annual Richard Ho‘opi‘i Leo Kiʻekiʻe Falsetto Contest, held at the Ritz-Carlton Kapalua on Saturday night, Sept. 21, 2024. He was honored for his performance of Hawaiʻi standard “Waikaloa.”

The competition featured six contestants–four from Maui, and two from O’ahu.

Antonio Robles from Wailuku, Maui – Mele: “Waikaloa.” He took home a A lei hulu by Hulunani, Leo Meyer, an Aloha Collection Bag, $600 cash from Honua Consulting, an opportunity to perform at the Festivals of Aloha Winter Showcase at Keauhou Shopping Center on the island of Hawaii, A Maui Divers Jewelry piece, two roundtrip tickets on Alaska Airlines, and a Premium Grade Koa Tenor with Black Sand Rosette from Madeira Portugal in the style of a Maile and Mokihana lei valued at $2,800.00. Jonathan Honda from Ewa Beach, O‘ahu – Mele: “Poni Aloha.” He took home A wood award, an Aloha Collection Bag and $400 cash from Honua Consulting. Honda, a Kamehameha Schools Kapālama Hawaiian Language teacher, was awarded the Hawaiian Language Award – presented by The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua. He will enjoy a two nights in a Residential Suite, with breakfast at the Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua – a value of $7,737. Kepa Revelle Aikala from ‘A‘apueo, Maui – Mele: “Ho‘okipa Pāka.” Aikala received a wood award, an Aloha Collection Bag and $300 cash from Honua Consulting. Aikala also was honored with the Sheldon Keahiawakea Brown Music Award.

Also competing in no particular order were:

Royden Kaha‘i Sato, Jr. from Wailuku, Maui – Mele: “Nani Kaua‘i”

from Wailuku, Maui – Mele: “Nani Kaua‘i” Daniel Ku‘uleialoha Palakiko from Kaua‘ula, Maui – Mele: “E Ku‘u Lady”

from Kaua‘ula, Maui – Mele: “E Ku‘u Lady” Tevita Lisiate Apina-Pacheco from Waianae, O‘ahu – Mele: “Mohala Ka Hinano”

The event was a vibrant celebration of Hawaiian culture and the cherished tradition of falsetto singing, creating lasting memories imbued with the spirit of aloha.

Robles began singing in the third grade, inspired by Hawaiian artists like Hui ʻOhana, The Ho‘opi‘i Brothers, and Nā Palapalai. Growing up surrounded by uncles who sang and entertained, he learned much from his kupuna as well as YouTube. A proud Maui native, he currently works as a musician with Tihati.

“We haven’t had this many contestants in years,” shared Daryl Fujiwara, coordinator of the contest. “The scores were incredibly close as well. I was told by many of the contestants that they were urged by friends and family to enter. Please keep encouraged these talented individuals to enter the contest in the future.”

Judges were: Cody Pueo Pata (head judge); Jonah Kahanuola Solatorio (‘Ōlelo judge); Ku‘ulei Alcomindras – Palakiko (‘Ōlelo judge); Iwalani Hoomanawanui Apo (music judge); and Kamaka Kukona (music judge).

The contest in its entirety can be viewed on the Festivals of Aloha Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/FestivalsofAloha/videos

The purpose of this event is to provide a championship opportunity for amateur falsetto singers, as well as to provide a dynamic platform for the preservation and perpetuation of Hawaiʻi’s unique falsetto traditions. Additionally, it is designed to honor and uphold the cultural and entertainment ideals and integrity as modeled by the late Uncle Richard Hoʻopiʻi––Hawaiian falsetto legend, member of the renowned musical duo, The Hoʻopiʻi Brothers, a Nā Hōkū Hanohano Award winner, a Nā Hōkū Hanohano Lifetime Achievement Award co-recipient, a National Endowment of the Arts Folk Heritage Fellowship co-recipient, a Grammy award co-recipient, and the founder of the Richard Hoʻopiʻi Leo Kiʻekiʻe Contest.

Past contest winners are posted below:

2024 – Antonio Robles, Wailuku, Maui

2023 – Liam Moleta, Honolulu, O‘ahu

2022 – Heua‘ohu Sai-Dudiot, Hilo, Hawai‘i

2021 – Kamaehu Kawa‘a, Waiehu, Maui

2020 – COVID-19 / canceled

2019 – Ikaika Mendez, Ulupakakua, Maui

2018 – Kaulike Pescaia, Kihei, Maui

2017 – Kason Gomes, Wailuku, Maui

2016 – Greg Juan, Wailuku, Maui

2015 – Kamalei Kawa‘a, Waiehu, Maui

2014 – Grant Kono, Honolulu, Oahu

2013 – Micah Hoapili Ku‘aimoku De Aguiar, Kona, Hawai‘i

2012 – Joshua No‘eau Kalima, Hilo, Hawai‘i

2011 – Ezra Kaui Krueger, Maui, Hawai‘i

2010 – Po‘okela Wood, Maui, Hawai‘i

2009 – Pomaika‘i Krueger, Maui, Hawai‘i

2008 – Kamakani Kiaha, Moloka‘i, Hawai‘i

2007 – Kapono Na‘ili‘ili, Oahu, Hawai‘i

2006 – Kalani Benanua, Lana‘i, Hawai‘i

2005 – Hiroshi Okada, Japan

2004 – Kai Ho‘opi‘i – Maui, Hawai‘i

2003 – Kamaka Fernandez, Maui, Hawai‘i

2002 – Ramzey Ho‘opi‘i, Maui, Hawai‘i

Festivals of Aloha continues on to Lāna‘i, Moloka‘i, Hāna and Wailea:

Lāna‘i – Oct. 5 – Ho‘olaule‘a with hands on activities, local eats, crafters and live entertainment by: Sean Na‘auao, Ke Kula Kaiapuni O Lāna‘i, Polynesian Style, Kaniala Masoe, Hālau Kekuaokala‘au‘ala‘iliahi and Saul Kahihikolo & Friends

Moloka‘i – Oct. 11 – Moloka‘i Ho‘olaule‘a at the Community Health Center from 5:30pm – 9:30pm with local eats, local buys and entertainment.

Hāna – Oct. 18-26, 2024 Friday, Oct. 18 ʻĀina X Kai Foods Cook-off Competition 2:30-5:30 p.m. ‘Ulu – Kahanu Garden, Poke – Captain Sam’s, Kalo – Kīpahulu ‘Ohana, Mai’a – Mahele Farm/Ma Ka Hana Ka ‘Ike, Pohole – Hāna Herbs & Flowers Performances by Liz Morales & Jordan Soon Featuring George Kahumoku, Jr. Chef’s Choice & People’s Choice, Awards and Prizes hanafarmersmarket.org/foa Saturday, Oct. 19 Parade of Floats: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., Royal Court: Ka‘auamo ‘Ohana, Grand Marshal: Jonathan Tolentino, Motorcycles, Pa’u riders, floats, vintage cars, taiko, the Grand Marshal and more preceded by the Hāna Royal Court with all of its impressive traditions. Ho’olaule’a: 1 – 3 p.m. – Music: Kamehameha Schools Pep Band, Ho’ohana Band, Zenshin Daiko (Taiko) – Japanese Drums, Cirque Jolie – Stilt walking & balloon twisting, Strolling Magic – Brenton Keith & his Bag O’Tricks Cultural Craft Fair – 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. – Artisans & Vendors Sports Night: 3 – 9 p.m. – Kickball, music and games! Sunday, Oct. 20 Hāna Bay – Shoreline Fishing Tournament: Check-in: 7 a.m. Starts: 7:30 a.m. Weigh-in: 12 p.m., Keiki (5yrs to 15yrs) & Wahine (16y/o+) `Ohana Beach Day: 12 – 5 p.m. – Net throwing, water balloon toss, hula hoop competition and more. Monday, Oct. 21 Sports Night: 5 – 9 p.m. (Hāna Ballpark)

Tournaments Starts: Tennis, Cornhole, Volleyball, Pickleball Tuesday, Oct. 22 Hāna-Maui Resort Lobby Lei Making Class 12 – 2 p.m. Contact: kaukaohulani.morton@hyatt.com Sports Night: 5 – 9 p.m. (Hāna Ballpark) Tennis, Volleyball and Cornhole Finals. Wednesday, Oct. 23 Movie Night at Hāna Ball Park: 5 – 9 p.m. Bring your blanket or beach chairs! Thursday, Oct. 24 Hāna Arts’ Annual Talent Show – Registration: 4 – 5 p.m., Showtime: 5 p.m., Categories: Keiki (5y-9y), Mid (10y-13y), High (14y-17y), Hawaiian Arts, Adult Amateur, Adult Professional. Expert Judges: Kevin Brown, Chino LaForge, Trish DaDish, Pi’ilani Lua, Bring your talent. $500 top prize. Over $2,000 in prizes. Trophies and ribbons!!! Email: aloha@hanaarts.com

Friday, Oct. 25 Floral & Lei Contest 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. Entries must be submitted between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. Categories: Floral Arrangement and Lei ʻāʻī (neck lei) Contact: kaukaohulani.morton@hyatt.com Kupuna Luncheon – 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. $37 for Seniors 65y/o+ & $49 for All Other Reservations: 808-400-1234 Pō Hawaii – 5 – 9 p.m. at Kapueokahi Hāna Bay Entertainment by Kula Kaiapuni O Hāna, Hawaiian Music, Food & Desserts, Aloha Attire & Malo Contests, Email: Kaimana.Cabebe@k12.hi.us Saturday, Oct. 26 Cross Country Golf: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. at Farmers Market Parking Lot. Meet at 9 a.m. to sign in – 18+, Bring 3 clubs, 1 putter, 9 balls and shoes, Call Domingo: 808-264-3626 Hō‘ike Night: Gates open 4 p.m., 5 p.m. Show Time (Hāna Bay) Entertainment: Kapena, Kalapana Awa Band, Kamalei Kawa’a and Hālau $25 presale w/ribbon, $30 presale w/o ribbon, $40 at the door w/ ribbon, $45 at the door w/o ribbon, Keiki 10y and under: FREE, Presale tickets can be purchased at: Hasegawa General Store. This is a drug and alcohol free event. No coolers allowed.

Wailea – Four Seasons Resort Maui – Oct. 25-27 All Wailea events are FREE and open to the public! Event Parking – Complimentary off-site parking with roundtrip shuttle service will be available at Wailea Event Parking, located across Monkeypod off of Wailea Ike Drive on Saturday, Oct. 26 from 4 – 9 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 27 from 4 – 8 p.m. Carmen Hulu Lindsey Leo Ha‘iha‘i Falsetto Contest – Oct. 25, the first female falsetto contest in Hawai‘i. Traditionally a kāne (male) competition, Maui has led the way in establishing a new tradition that highlights another beautiful facet of Hawaiian music. Interested in entering the contest? Apply here! Hula is the Heartbeat – Oct. 26, A celebration of Hawaiian music and hula showcasing Maui’s most prestigious Hālau (hula schools) – Hālau O Ka Hanu Lehua, Hālau Kekuaokala‘au‘ala‘iliahi and Hālau Kauluokalā. Salon A&B, 5 p.m. – Doors Open; 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. Sounds of the Sea – Oct. 27, A free evening of Hawaiian Music Doors Open at 4 p.m., Show starts at 5 p.m. on the Oceanfront Lawn.



2024 Festival Ribbons are available for $5. Proceeds generated from sale of our ribbons help to produce the events. Please call or text 808-268-9285 or visit Kumu Farms and Hale Ho‘ike‘ike at the Bailey House.

For the most up to date info visit festivalsofaloha.com and “like” us on Facebook.

Sponsors for the evening of mele Hawai’i and celebration of aloha included: County of Maui, Hawaii Tourism Authority, Kilohana by CNHA, Kanilea Ukulele, Missing Polynesia, Keauhou Shopping Center, Hulunani by Leo Meyer, KPOA 93.5 and Pacific Media Group, Honua Consulting, Papa Ola Lokahi, Maui Health, Old Lahaina Luau, Valley Isle Excursions, Joey’s Kitchen/Balai Pata, Napili Kai Beach Resort, Wailea Resort Association, Hāna Arts, Hāna-Maui Resort, Hāna Kai Maui, Hāna Business Council, Maui ‘Oma Coffee, Maui Health, Kumu Farms, Roy’s Kā‘anapali, Castaway Cafe, Mala Ocean Tavern, Hāna Harvest Cafe, Point Break Pizza & Panini, Maui Ocean Center, Sea House Restaurant, Lahaina Hawaiian Civic Club, Pacific Source, and Maui Ocean Center and the Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua.