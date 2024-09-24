Blue streaks in the sky over Maui explained

Blue streaks in the sky over Maui (9.23.24) PC: Alison Eastwood

Blue streaks in the skies over Maui on Monday had some wondering what the phenomena could be.

Maui Now reached out to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association’s Weather Service Forecast Office in Honolulu. Meteorologists described the streaks as anticrepuscular rays.

While it may appear “supernatural,” NASA describes such phenomena as “nothing more unusual than “a setting sun and some well placed clouds.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The rays are similar to crepuscular rays and are typically observed around dawn or dusk while having your back towards the setting sun point, according to a description from the Atmospheric Optics website.

The EarthSky website has some viewing tips that describe the best opportunities for witnessing this type of display.

While faint in the photos, there are several blue streaks that appear to converge at an anti solar point.

Blue streaks in the sky over Maui (9.23.24) PC: Alison Eastwood