CLEAR opens TSA PreCheck enrollment location at Kahului Airport

File photo: CLEAR launch at Kahului Airport. PC: C. Bergson (4.30.24)

CLEAR has announced four new enrollment locations, including one at Kahului Airport, allowing consumers to enroll or renew in TSA PreCheck. Formerly, IDEMIA Wailuku was the only location on Maui where one could enroll in TSA PreCheck.

TSA PreCheck members benefit from the convenience of keeping shoes, belts and light jackets on through the security checkpoint, and keeping electronics and 3-1-1 compliant liquids in carry-on bags. Members typically get through security screening much faster, with about 99% of members waiting less than 10 minutes at airport checkpoints nationwide.

The expansion announced on Tuesday marks a total of 51 TSA PreCheck enrollment locations provided by CLEAR across the nation.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The new locations include:

San Antonio International Airport

Buffalo Niagara International Airport

Kahului Airport

Daniel K. Inouye International Airport

New TSA PreCheck applicants can pre-enroll or find an enrollment location by visiting the authorized CLEAR, TSA PreCheck website at tsaprecheckbyclear.tsa.dhs.gov/. Most existing TSA PreCheck members throughout the US can renew directly on CLEAR’s authorized TSA PreCheck website, regardless of the provider they enrolled with originally.

“TSA PreCheck with enrollment by CLEAR provides a fast and efficient airport experience,” said CLEAR CEO Caryn Seidman-Becker. “This is a win-win for US travelers who will have access to more enrollment locations, expanded hours and other benefits.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

A list of CLEAR enrollment locations for TSA PreCheck can be found on the CLEAR, TSA PreCheck website.