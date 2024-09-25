Debris clearing, sewer design, cesspool inspections among topics at Disaster Recovery Community Update Meeting

Residents are encouraged to attend the County of Maui’s Weekly Disaster Recovery Community Update Meeting at 5:30 tonight, Wednesday, Sept. 25, in the Lahaina Civic Center gymnasium.

The meeting will include a status report on debris clearing by the US Army Corps of Engineers, a Hawaiʻi Department of Education update on Kamehameha III Elementary School, and an Environmental Protection Agency update on Wahikuli cesspool inspections and information on the agency’s new sewer line design project.

The Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement (CNHA) will have a presentation on services available at the County Office of Recovery – West Maui at Lahaina Gateway Center and information on free architectural plans and guidance on navigating the rebuilding process.

The meeting will be livestreamed on the County of Maui’s Facebook page; no account is needed to view. Akakū: Maui Community Media will show a live broadcast of the meeting on Channel 53.

Impacted residents and homeowners are encouraged to sign up for email and text notifications at https://www.mauirecovers.org/sign-up.