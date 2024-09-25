Kā‘anapali Beach Resort grows hope for Lahaina with tree donations
As West Maui rebuilds from the 2023 wildfires, Kā‘anapali Beach Resort has expanded its commitment to restoring the region’s ecosystem through Treecovery’s reforestation efforts. With four new grow hubs across the resort and more than 1,600 trees donated, Kā‘anapali Beach Resort is nurturing the community’s long-term ecological and cultural resilience.
Advancing Treecovery’s Next Phase of Reforestation
Earlier this year, Marriott’s Maui Ocean Club (MMOC) successfully cultivated 125 trees in its lobby. Building on this success, the trees are now being moved outdoors to the property of David Uchimura—a MMOC associate and wildfire survivor—in Lahaina to adjust to the local conditions before being gifted to other wildfire survivors. Treecovery, Royal Pacific Landscape and Brothers Landscaping are teaming up to coordinate all the relocation and replanting efforts.
New Grow Hubs Across Kā‘anapali
Since establishing the first grow hub at Marriott’s Maui Ocean Club in April 2024, Treecovery has expanded its reforestation efforts by partnering with several other Kā‘anapali resorts. These new grow hubs are part of a larger initiative to restore Lahaina’s landscape and contribute to West Maui’s ecological recovery.
Among the newest grow hubs:
- Hyatt Regency Maui: Hosts 103 trees, including Alahe‘e, Koai‘a, Wiliwili, Avocado, and various citrus species.
- The Westin Maui Resort & Spa, Kā‘anapali: Hosts 100 culturally significant trees, including ‘Ulu, Kukui nut, Naio, and Wiliwili.
- The Westin Nanea Ocean Villas: Hosts 101 trees, including Plumeria, Puakenikeni, Shower trees, Koai‘a, Lama, and ‘Ōhi‘a.
- Sheraton Maui Resort & Spa: Recently installed over 100 trees, including four types of avocados.
Kā‘anapali Beach Resort Donates 1,000 Native Saplings to Boost Treecovery Efforts
Additionally, the Kā‘anapali Beach Resort donated 1,000 native saplings, including ʻŌhi‘a Lehua, Wiliwili, ʻIliahialoʻe Sandalwood, and ‘Ohe Makai to grow hubs across West Maui. This contribution bolsters Treecovery’s reforestation initiatives by supplying vital native species, key to restoring Maui’s biodiversity and revitalizing Lahaina’s cultural heritage for future generations. The saplings will also sustain the various grow hubs, enabling ongoing reforestation efforts and future tree gifting to wildfire victims in West Maui.
How to Request Trees
Maui residents who lost trees in the wildfire can request new trees by visiting www.treecoveryhawaii.org and clicking “Request Trees.”