Kā‘anapali Beach Resort grows hope for Lahaina with tree donations 

Collectively, the new grow hubs will add more than 400 native trees to aid in West Maui’s restoration. Photo courtesy of Sheraton Maui Resort & Spa.

As West Maui rebuilds from the 2023 wildfires, Kā‘anapali Beach Resort has expanded its commitment to restoring the region’s ecosystem through Treecovery’s reforestation efforts. With four new grow hubs across the resort and more than 1,600 trees donated, Kā‘anapali Beach Resort is nurturing the community’s long-term ecological and cultural resilience.

Advancing Treecovery’s Next Phase of Reforestation

Earlier this year, Marriott’s Maui Ocean Club (MMOC) successfully cultivated 125 trees in its lobby. Building on this success, the trees are now being moved outdoors to the property of David Uchimura—a MMOC associate and wildfire survivor—in Lahaina to adjust to the local conditions before being gifted to other wildfire survivors. Treecovery, Royal Pacific Landscape and Brothers Landscaping are teaming up to coordinate all the relocation and replanting efforts.

“Being part of the first stage of the Treecovery’s process and witnessing its success has been incredibly rewarding,” said Uchimura. “With the resorts expanding their support, Treecovery’s efforts are making a real impact—restoring not only our land but also strengthening the resilience and unity of our community as we work toward a stronger Lahaina.”

New Grow Hubs Across Kā‘anapali

Since establishing the first grow hub at Marriott’s Maui Ocean Club in April 2024, Treecovery has expanded its reforestation efforts by partnering with several other Kā‘anapali resorts. These new grow hubs are part of a larger initiative to restore Lahaina’s landscape and contribute to West Maui’s ecological recovery.

“Treecovery gives us an opportunity to be part of something larger than ourselves,” said Fred Findlen, General Manager of the Hyatt Regency Resort & Spa. “Establishing a grow hub at our property allows us to help restore the natural beauty of West Maui while supporting the resilience of our community.”

Among the newest grow hubs:

Hyatt Regency Maui: Hosts 103 trees, including Alahe‘e, Koai‘a, Wiliwili, Avocado, and various citrus species.

The Westin Maui Resort & Spa, Kā‘anapali: Hosts 100 culturally significant trees, including ‘Ulu, Kukui nut, Naio, and Wiliwili.

The Westin Nanea Ocean Villas: Hosts 101 trees, including Plumeria, Puakenikeni, Shower trees, Koai‘a, Lama, and ‘Ōhi‘a.

Sheraton Maui Resort & Spa: Recently installed over 100 trees, including four types of avocados.

"Partnering with Treecovery is a meaningful way for the resorts to give back and support the recovery of West Maui," said Tetsuji Yamazaki, General Manager of Sheraton Maui Resort & Spa. "Through our journey with Treecovery, we're providing a place for these trees to grow until they're ready for their forever homes in Lahaina."

Kā‘anapali Beach Resort Donates 1,000 Native Saplings to Boost Treecovery Efforts

Additionally, the Kā‘anapali Beach Resort donated 1,000 native saplings, including ʻŌhi‘a Lehua, Wiliwili, ʻIliahialoʻe Sandalwood, and ‘Ohe Makai to grow hubs across West Maui. This contribution bolsters Treecovery’s reforestation initiatives by supplying vital native species, key to restoring Maui’s biodiversity and revitalizing Lahaina’s cultural heritage for future generations. The saplings will also sustain the various grow hubs, enabling ongoing reforestation efforts and future tree gifting to wildfire victims in West Maui.

How to Request Trees

Maui residents who lost trees in the wildfire can request new trees by visiting www.treecoveryhawaii.org and clicking “Request Trees.”