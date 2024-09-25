Molokaʻi brush fire burns 80 acres, damages small shack and abandoned vehicle

A brush fire burned 80 acres on Molokaʻi before it was fully contained at around 9:20 p.m. on Tuesday. The fire was first reported at 10:25 a.m. on Sept. 24, 2024 in the area of Naiwa St., south of the Molokaʻi Airport.

Fire officials say one small shack was damaged and an abandoned vehicle burned in the fire. The value of damages has not yet been determined and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Fire officials say crews arrived on scene to find a fast-moving brush fire burning through fallow agricultural lands. Firefighters extended hose lines and worked to limit the spread of the fire while also working to protect structures in the vicinity.

Public works heavy equipment was used to cut access roads to allow firefighters and fire apparatus better access to the area. The department utilized Air 1 and Air 2 to make water drops on the fire and shuttle in additional firefighters from Maui. The fire was declared contained after dark with firefighters remaining on scene overnight to monitor the fire and extinguish hot spots. Mop up efforts continued throughout Wednesday.

Responding units included: Engine 9, Mini 9, Engine 4, Tanker 4, Engine 12, Relief Engine 9, Relief Engine 12, Relief Tanker 4, Air 1, Air 2, Molokaʻi and Maui-based callback firefighters, a battalion chief and a fire investigator. Public Works personnel were also on scene with heavy equipment, and State of Hawaiʻi Airport firefighters provided support.

Homes and farm structures in the immediate area were evacuated as a precaution and Mauna Loa Highway was temporarily closed. All evacuations and road closures were lifted by 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday. No injuries reported.

Weather on scene included winds blowing from the ENE at 12 mph, with higher gusts.

