Parks Department will soon accept permit applications for Jan. 1-April 15, 2025, period



















Permit applications for the recreational use of County pools, gyms, fields, stadiums and tennis courts during the winter-spring period of Jan. 1 to April 15, 2025, are being accepted by the County of Maui Department of Parks and Recreation starting Oct. 1, 2024.

Completed applications for the Winter/Spring 2025 Tri-Annual Permits period (Jan. 1-April 15, 2025) will be accepted by the Parks Department in person or via email during the following dates and times:

Leagues and schools: 8 a.m. Oct. 1, 2024, to 2 p.m. Oct. 4, 2024

Recreational enrichment and general use: 8 a.m. Oct. 7, 2024, to 3 p.m. Oct. 8, 2024

Applications must be submitted in person at the main Department of Parks and Recreation Permits office, which is temporarily located in a trailer fronting Ichiro “Iron” Maehara Stadium in Wailuku, or via email.

Contact the Department of Parks and Recreation Permit Office at 808-270-7389 with any questions or to request an application or assistance. Visit https://www.mauicounty.gov/410/Park-Permits for more information.