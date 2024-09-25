Planning Department launches expedited SMA exemption process for Lahaina parcels

Lahaina aerials (Aug. 19, 2024). PC: DLNR.

The County of Maui Department of Planning launched an expedited Special Management Area exemption process for parcels in the Lahaina Disaster Area.

Supported by 4Leaf Inc., which was contracted by the County to help expedite permits in the wake of the 2023 Maui wildfires, the new SMA exemption application portal can be found by typing “SMXF” in the following link: https://tinyurl.com/va744buu.

The link went live Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024, and the Planning Department has 20 exemptions in the pipeline.

“This new tool will help property owners cut the time it takes to go through the typical SMA exemption process as we collectively work together to return residents to their homes in Lahaina,” County Planning Director Kate Blystone said in a news release update. “Mahalo to our department’s environmental team, along with our partners at 4Leaf, for launching and refining this expedited option for owners impacted by the 2023 Lahaina wildfire.”

The expedited SMA exemption application is only for residential properties that are proposing the construction of a single-family home, including one ‘ohana unit (also referred to as an Accessory Dwelling Unit or ADU).

Additional parameters include the following:

Parcel must be located within the Lahaina Disaster Area

Maximum cumulative square footage of 7,500 square feet for all structures being proposed

Parcel must be located entirely outside of the erosion hard line (shoreline setback line)

Parcel must be located entirely outside of County Historic Districts 1 and 2

Parcel must be located entirely within Flood Zone X or XS.

If a parcel is located within the National Historic Landmark District (NHLD), it must conform to the design standards of the NHLD and each structure is limited to 3,500 feet.

To find out whether a parcel is located within the SMA, county historic districts, NHLD, and flood zones, visit the County’s Land Use Viewer at this link, https://tinyurl.com/2t4rbe99.

For general Planning Department information, visit www.mauicounty.gov/planning.