Free wellness festival for Maui Wildfire Exposure Study on Saturday

UHMC campus aerial (2018) PC: University of Hawaiʻi Maui College / Marc Antosch.

The Maui Wildfire Exposure Study (MauiWES) is putting on a wellness festival at the UH Maui College Great Lawn this Saturday, Sept. 28 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. All are welcome to come together for a day of fun and wellness.

Attendees will enjoy free food, live music, a keiki area, community health presentations and free one-on-one consultations with health providers.

People can also sign up to be a part of the MauiWES study by researchers at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa. The study, which seeks to understand and mitigate the health and social impacts of the August 2023 Maui wildfires, has amassed more than 1,200 participants.

By joining this study, participants not only gain insight into their personal exposure risks but also contribute essential data that supports community resilience throughout the recovery phase, according to MauiWES. For the most recent MauiWES reports on the social and health impacts of the wildfires, visit uhero.hawaii.edu.

Event flyer. PC: UH Manoa

MauiWES researchers and UH Mānoa professors Ruben Juarez and Alika Maunakea will lead presentations (available in several different languages) about MauiWES study findings, deliver individualized results to participants and help them connect with healthcare providers.

All attendees are asked to pre-register at this website: https://www.mauiwes.info/. All members of the community are invited, especially MauiWES participants.

For an entire list of performances and activities, visit the MauiWES website.