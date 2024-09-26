Governor’s Awards laud manager, employee and team for Maui wildfire response and recovery efforts

Pictured: Joanna Seto (center), an administrator for the state Department of Health, receives her 2024 Certificate of Recognition on Monday, Sept. 23. Presenting her award is Health Director Kenneth S. Fink (left) and Gov. Josh Green. PC: Office of the Governor

Gov. Josh Green, M.D., recognized winners of the Governor’s Awards on Monday. The recognition event was designed to honor state executive branch employees, managers and work teams who exemplify the highest caliber of public service and dedication in serving the people of Hawai‘i. The statewide program is administered by the Department of Human Resources Development.



“Public employees have made important contributions to our continuing efforts to improve the efficiency and quality of government services,” said Green. “We are honored to work with such dedicated individuals and appreciate all they do each and every day.”



Green presented the award, State Manager of the Year to Joanna Seto, an administrator of the state Department of Health.

“Faced with extraordinary responsibilities, including the Red Hill Fuel crisis, Joanna’s skills and successes have never been more apparent than after the Maui wildfires,” said the award selection committee. “She actively led her team through the response and recovery phases and continues to help hone their skills to assist the community in rehabilitating the environment.”

The State Employee of the Year was awarded to Heidi Taogoshi, RN, of the Department of Health.

“In the aftermath of the Maui Wildfires, Heidi quickly assessed the needs of the Lahaina community resulting in the deployment of mobile medical teams and the conversion of an abandoned state building into a health care clinic to provide essential services to those affected by the wildfires,” said the committee. “With her guidance, management of the clinic was transferred to community providers, ensuring continued services to the people of Lahaina.”

The State Team of The Year was University of Hawai‘i Maui College Culinary Arts Team.

UH Maui College Pāʻina Market. PC: University of Hawaiʻi Maui College

“When the UH Maui College Pāʻina Building was transformed into a fire relief food hub after the wildfires, the Culinary Arts team worked with organizations to prepare meals for residents displaced by the fire,” said the committee. “The team also created a Disaster Relief Food Preparation Experience course, designed for students to work with industry chefs and instructors to learn about disaster relief food preparation and distribution.”

The three winners were selected from 56 groups and individual nominees. A volunteer selection committee of four members of the community carefully reviewed the 56 nomination packets and rated them according to defined categories. The committee presented its recommendations for the three awards to Gov. Green.



The four members of this year’s selection committee are: Hawai‘i Public Radio host and news team member Catherine Cruz; City and County of Honolulu Homeless Coordinator Sam Moku; Hawai‘i Convention Center/ASM Global General Manager Teri Orton, and Office of the Governor Chief of Staff Brooke Wilson.

2020 Governor’s Awards

At this year’s ceremony, Gov. Green also recognized the recipients of the 2020 Governor’s Awards for Employee, Manager and Team of the Year for their outstanding achievements due to the cancellation of the May 2020 ceremony during the COVID-19 pandemic.



The 2020 Selection Committee, comprising John Gotanda, president, Hawai‘i Pacific University; Catherine Cruz, host and news team member, Hawai‘i Public Radio; Marc Alexander, then-executive director, Mayor’s Office of Housing; Terri Funakoshi, director of operations, YWCA O‘ahu; and Jason Hagiwara, president and general manager, KITV4 Island Television, selected the award recipients from 53 exceptional groups and individual nominees. They are:

2020 STATE MANAGER OF THE YEAR: BONNIE KAHAKUI, state procurement assistant administrator, Department of Accounting and General Services

“Bonnie sets the pace in her office, always looking ahead and focusing on improving practices and procedures,” the committee said. “She launched a new Learning Management System, recording more than 14,000 attendees at procurement training workshops and worked to broaden the purchasing process and take advantage of Amazon’s wide selection. Bonnie also led a statewide initiative to procure electric vehicles and infrastructure to help reduce Hawai‘i’s carbon footprint.”

2020 STATE EMPLOYEE OF THE YEAR: JANIS MATSUNAGA, entomologist, Department of Agriculture

“She is a leading expert in the field, editor of the Proceedings of the Hawaiian Entomological Society and is one of the longest serving officers in the 100-plus year history of the Hawaiian Entomological Society,” said the committee. “Through emails or social media, Ms. Matsunaga will often bring peace of mind to the residents of Hawai‘i by defining problems with beetles infesting cabinetry or address insect problems that exist in their homes.”

2020 STATE TEAM OF THE YEAR: CORRECTIONS PROGRAMS SERVICES (CPS) – EDUCATION BRANCH, Department of Public Safety

“Education gives us knowledge and provides the necessary skills to navigate the world around us,” the committee said. “When inmates become students of the Education Branch, they are more likely to find employment, make a positive contribution to society and strengthen family relations. The public benefits from reduced government costs, decreased crime rates, safer communities and a reduced tendency of convicted criminals to reoffend. In 2019, the Team produced 28 GED graduates, with 3 students passing the HiSET.”

(The Department of Public Safety was redesignated as the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation effective Jan. 1, 2024.)



“These individuals have selflessly given themselves to enrich the lives of those they serve,” said Green. “Their accomplishments perpetuate the aloha spirit and make our state a special place to live and work.”