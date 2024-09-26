Maui businesses and wāhine entrepreneurs participate in Kūkolu’s Indigenous Women’s Incubator Program



















In its ongoing efforts to support Native Hawaiian wāhine entrepreneurs across Hawaiʻi, Kūkolu is pleased to announce two new cohorts as part of its Indigenous Women’s Incubator (IWI) program. Through its IWI program, Kūkolu provides Indigenous women entrepreneurs with the resources, mentorship, and support they need to grow sustainable businesses, fostering economic empowerment and community resilience.

“We are deeply honored to embark on our fourth cohort of the Kūkolu Indigenous Women’s Incubator, but this year carries special meaning as we launch a dedicated Maui Cohort,” said Kanakolu Noa, executive director and founder of Kūkolu. “In light of the immense hardships Maui has faced, it is important to support the resilience and recovery process. These entrepreneurs represent the heart and spirit of Maui, and we are committed to providing them with the resources, mentorship, and community to thrive.”























The Maui Cohort and Cohort 4 IWI programs underscore Kūkolu’s commitment to uplifting Indigenous wāhine and creating waiwai, abundance and prosperity, for their families and communities. Both cohorts represent diverse industries and reflect the strength, creativity, and leadership of Native Hawaiian women entrepreneurs.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The application process for these cohorts spanned three months and attracted hundreds of applicants. Following a thorough interview and evaluation process, 10 exceptional wāhine were selected to join the program.

About Kūkolu’s Maui Cohort

The Maui Cohort features wāhine entrepreneurs operating on Maui. They will participate in a six-month accelerator program designed to nurture sustainable growth. The four Maui Cohort members are:

Halli Marie Ancheta of Hapa Hour Maui, a mobile bar service offering handcrafted cocktails and experiences that celebrate local flavors.

of Hapa Hour Maui, a mobile bar service offering handcrafted cocktails and experiences that celebrate local flavors. Pomaika‘i Marmolejos of Here in the Sun Swimwear, a designer swimwear business that empowers women to feel confident and beautiful in their own skin.

of Here in the Sun Swimwear, a designer swimwear business that empowers women to feel confident and beautiful in their own skin. Miki‘ala Pua‘a-Freitas of Kapuna Farms, which grows kalo, fruits, vegetables, and native plants, raises free-range hens, and manages an apiary in Waihe‘e.

of Kapuna Farms, which grows kalo, fruits, vegetables, and native plants, raises free-range hens, and manages an apiary in Waihe‘e. Roselani Aiwohi of Waiwaolani, a fashion company that incorporates native plants into clothing pieces, blending traditional Hawaiian practices with modern design.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

About Kūkolu’s Cohort 4

Cohort 4 includes six wāhine from various island districts who are committed to serving their communities through their businesses. Two of the Cohort 4 members were affected by the Maui wildfires. Litea Maiava is a Lahaina native whose family home was destroyed and Karlee Brown is from Kula. Over the next three years, Cohort 4 members will receive tools, mentorship, and support to help scale their operations while staying true to their cultural values. They are:

Emily States , an artist who uses her designs to tell cultural stories through a unique blend of artwork that is shared and sold in her company, Kaulumaika.

, an artist who uses her designs to tell cultural stories through a unique blend of artwork that is shared and sold in her company, Kaulumaika. Litea Maiava , of Maiava Management seeks to expand the Native Hawaiian presence in Hawaiʻi’s private real estate sector in part through educational programs that result in stewardship and ownership.

, of Maiava Management seeks to expand the Native Hawaiian presence in Hawaiʻi’s private real estate sector in part through educational programs that result in stewardship and ownership. Alyssa Rodrigues of Aloha Loihi, an artist, designer, and photographer dedicated to capturing the beauty and spirit of Hawai‘i and its people.

of Aloha Loihi, an artist, designer, and photographer dedicated to capturing the beauty and spirit of Hawai‘i and its people. Pua Pakele & Cabot and Nicole Velasco of ECHO – Leaders in sustainable living, supporting environmental resilience through their work.

of ECHO – Leaders in sustainable living, supporting environmental resilience through their work. Karlee Brown of Trustworthy Cleaning Maui, a commercial cleaning business that offers environmentally cleaning services and provides jobs for locals.

In June 2024, Kūkolu graduated its IWI Cohort 1 members, who are well on their way in reaching new heights in their business journeys. Each participant represents a unique voice, vision, and commitment to making Hawai‘i a better place for future generations.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

For more information on Kūkolu and its programs please visit kukolu.org.