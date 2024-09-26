Maui Judiciary employee jonored

Katherine Patricio

Maui’s Katherine Patricio was honored recently with the Spirit of the Judiciary Award at the Hawaiʻi State Judiciary’s 2024 Employee Awards Ceremony at Aliʻiōlani Hale, home of the Hawaiʻi Supreme Court.

Patricio is a Second Circuit supervisor in the Adult Client Services Branch and has had a distinguished career spanning more than 30 years. She is known to be not only excellent at her job, but also has created a supportive and respectful environment while providing exceptional service to the public and coworkers alike, according to a department news release.

A proclamation in her honor reads, read, in part:, that Patricio “ … brings a depth of awareness to her work that enables her to be empathetic and understanding with clients, while also maintaining her role in upholding judicial orders.“

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Additionally, First Circuit (Oʻahu) Deputy Chief Judge Melanie Mito May was presented with the 2024 Jurist of the Year Award by Chief Justice Mark E. Recktenwald. The award recognizes a full-time trial judge who exhibits exceptional judicial competence, evidenced by decisional quality; significant extra-judicial contributions to the administration of justice; and active participation in public service to the community at large.

The Judiciary also presented individual and group awards to employees who have distinguished themselves through exceptional service and accomplishments. The recipients of this year’s awards are:

Distinguished Service Award (the Judiciary’s highest employee award): Natalie Ragmat, Supervisor, Legal Documents Branch 2, Section 2, Honolulu District Court.

Meritorious Service Award: Terri Lynn Lum, Program Director, East Hawai’i Children’s Justice Center.

Group Meritorious Service Award: Fifth Circuit Facilities Management Unit – Groundskeepers Brian Peters and Jonah Santos.

Spirit of the Judiciary Award: Miguel Amadis, Court Operations Specialist, Office of Court Administration – Kona, Third Circuit (Hawaiʻi island).

Certificate of Commendation: Michal “Miki” Popadic, IT Technician, Information Technology Support Office, Third Circuit – Hilo.

Group Certificate of Commendation: Girls Court Program Staff, Juvenile Client Services Branch, First Circuit Family Court: Supervisor Valerie Lazo; Social Workers Tia Ikeno, Jeanette Choy, and Christiana Machida.