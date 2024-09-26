Maui Surf Forecast for September 27, 2024

Shores Tonight Friday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 4-6 4-6 3-5 2-4 West Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 South Facing 2-4 2-4 1-3 1-3 East Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.8 feet 07:31 PM HST. High 1.1 feet 11:36 PM HST. Low 0.5 feet 04:55 AM HST.

FRIDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.4 feet 12:27 PM HST. Sunrise 6:16 AM HST. Sunset 6:18 PM HST.

Swell Summary

The current moderate northwest swell (320 to 330 degrees) will continue to gradually decline through Friday. However, a new small, medium period north-northwest swell (330 to 340 degrees) will build in Friday night, providing a small, short lived boost to surf along north and select west facing shores this weekend.

A series of overlapping south and southwest swells will keep south shore surf slightly elevated into early next week. A reinforcing, tiny long period southwest (220 degrees) swell will build on Friday, keeping small surf along south facing shores. The next small, long period south-southwest swell (200 degrees) is expected to fill in Monday and peak Tuesday into Wednesday. This could bring near to slightly above average surf along south facing shores.

East facing shores will remain small through early next week due to the lack of strong trades both locally and upstream.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.