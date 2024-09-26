Maui United Way dedicates additional $1M to address food insecurity through new Mā’ona Food Security Grant

Makana Yepis, Common Ground Collective Staff, harvests healthy produce like bok choy to increase access to nutritious food for our community.

Maui United Way announced the launch of its Mā’ona Food Security Grant, a new initiative aimed at addressing the growing food insecurity challenges faced by residents of Maui County.

The Mā’ona Food Security Grant is designed to support local organizations and initiatives that are focused on increasing access to healthy, nutritious food for vulnerable fire-impacted families. The goal of the grant is to ensure that no individual or family in Maui County goes hungry, while also strengthening the local food system.

“Prior to the August 2023 fires, the primary reason why those within Maui County called 2-1-1 was due to food insecurity and the fires only exacerbated this situation,” said Makana Rosete, Director of Communications, Events and Advocacy at Maui United Way. “Maui United Way is proud to be addressing this food crisis for our fire survivors, fire impacted families, and support resiliency building for our community at large through this grant.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Grant Details:

Launch Date: Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024, at 12 p.m. HST

Eligibility: Open to nonprofit organizations addressing food insecurity in Maui County

Grant Amount: $50,000 – $250,000

Grant Application Deadline: Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024, at 5 p.m. HST

Rosete said, “To increase accessibility and streamline processes, the application process involves a few basic questions and then a virtual interview. We hope these brief steps will help to address this community-wide need in a quick and efficient manner.”

Maui United Way invites all eligible organizations to apply for the grant and become part of a collective effort to combat food insecurity on Maui, Molokaʻi and Lānaʻi.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Thanks to the generous support of donors, Maui United Way has also helped provide $150,000 in emergency stop-gap funding to a hui of organizations led by Common Ground Collective dedicated to feeding vulnerable fire-impacted families on Maui’s West Side while also providing a boost to local farmers.

For more information about the Mā’ona Food Security Grant or to apply, visit mauiunitedway.org/maona-food-security-grant or contact grants@mauiunitedway.org.