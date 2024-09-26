MEO Transportation looking for paratransit, Human Services drivers

MEO Assistant Director of Transportation Sherrilynn Nishikuni assists Barbara Henny, a member of the Lahaina Honolua Senior Club, at the Grand Wailea for the Kupuna Aloha Luncheon on July 27. MEO is seeking to hire drivers.

Maui Economic Opportunity is in need of a special kind of bus driver who is skilled behind the wheel and cares for the safety of their riders, many of whom are elderly or have limited mobility.

CDL and non-CDL positions are available in Human Services transportation and non-CDL positions in paratransit. MEO operates The Maui Bus ADA paratransit curb-to-curb transportation and the County of Maui Human Services transportation, which takes qualified riders to their jobs, medical appointments, dialysis, shopping and other destinations.

Riders include persons with disabilities, low income and disadvantaged residents, kupuna and youth.

The pay for CDL and paratransit drivers is $27.09 per hour and $25.30 per hour for non-CDL Human Services drivers. MEO also offers a robust benefits package, including MEO-contributing 401 (k), and an opportunity for CDL training.

Applicants must be at least 21 years of age, able to pass a Department of Transportation physical and have no moving traffic citations in the past three years. A pre-employment drug test and criminal background clearance also are conducted in accordance with state and federal laws.

Interested applicants should visit www.meoinc.org/careers to apply or email hr@meoinc.org. In-person applications also are accepted at 99 Mahalani St., Wailuku, at the MEO HR office.

For more information, call (808) 243-4310.

MEO has been providing transportation services throughout Maui County since 1969 and operates both MEO Human Services and Maui Bus Paratransit Services programs. These services improve quality of life, reduce barriers to employment, and help lead to economic stability for individuals and families.