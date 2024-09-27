Chaminade University shines in best value category for US News and World Report

Chaminade University. Photo Courtesy: Becker Communications

Chaminade University of Honolulu secured high grades for academic excellence, value and student life by two organizations that provide annual rankings of universities.

In the US News and World Report 2025 Best Colleges released on Tuesday, Chaminade placed at No. 21 for best value among regional universities in the West. The publication also recognized Chaminade as No. 33 in best regional universities in the West.

Chaminade’s nursing program also ranked in the best undergraduate nursing category.

“We are honored to be named among the best regional universities in the West by US News and World Report and to be recognized for our strong commitment to affordability and exceptional value,” said Chaminade University President Lynn Babington, Ph. D. “Our world-class programs, service-oriented mission, and focus on leadership development and academic excellence prepare our students for success after graduation, ensuring they can maximize their potential for making a positive impact in Hawaiʻi communities.”

Chaminade has consistently ranked high in the “best value” school category, with the university recently implementing its “Hawaiʻi Guarantee” tuition program. This initiative provides local high school seniors entering as freshmen the same tuition rate as the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa’s annual resident undergraduate tuition and an achievable pathway to graduate in four years.

The US News & World Report rankings are based on up to 19 key indicators of academic quality, evaluating nearly 1,500 four-year bachelor’s degree-granting institutions across the nation. These statistics reflect educational excellence and graduate outcomes as well as considerations that vary person-to-person, like campus culture, strength in specific majors, and financial aid offered.

These rankings are based on in-depth analyses of a wide variety of data points, as explained in the Best Colleges methodology article.

In a separate college ranking, Chaminade was named No.1 as best college location and for best student life in Hawaiʻi, as well as the safest college campus in Hawai‘i by Niche, a company that provides rankings for different aspects of the college experience based on a combination of data sets and reviews. Nationally, Chaminade was ranked by Niche No. 28 out of 1,373 schools for the best college campuses in America.

To learn more about Chaminade’s Hawaiʻi Guarantee tuition program and academic programs, go to chaminade.edu.