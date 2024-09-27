Four additional school bus routes to be restored on Monday

School bus, Maui. (8.9.17) PC: Wendy Osher

Four previously suspended school bus routes in Central Oʻahu and East Hawaiʻi Island will be reinstated starting Monday, Sept. 30. The Hawai‘i State Department of Education reports this will result in the restoration of service to more than 70 student bus riders at three schools.

The latest restored routes will be serviced by bus service provider Ground Transport Inc. Parents and guardians of student riders will be notified directly of restored routes and any necessary route modifications.

The following school bus routes will resume service, effective Monday, Sept. 30.

ʻAiea-Moanalua-Radford Complex Area: 2 routes

Moanalua Middle – HR18B, HR23B

HAWAI‘I ISLAND

Ka‘ū-Keaʻau-Pāhoa Complex Area: 2 routes

Pāhoa Elementary, Pāhoa High & Intermediate – SR09A, SR09B

Following the restoration of the four routes next Monday, a total of 100 routes will have been restored. Efforts to restore the remaining 38 suspended bus routes are ongoing.

Ground Transport is working to restore a route to the Kahakuloa area on North Maui that services Waiheʻe Elementary, ʻĪao Intermediate and Baldwin High.

Ground Transport is actively recruiting new drivers, leveraging the governor’s emergency proclamation to streamline the hiring process. The proclamation allows drivers with a commercial driver’s license and a “P” endorsement – permitting them to transport passengers – to operate school buses temporarily, in lieu of the “S” endorsement specifically required for school bus drivers. The company is also exploring partnerships with other tour bus operators to further expand capacity.