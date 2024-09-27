Maui Food and Dining

Hangry Joe’s Maui Hot Chicken & Wings opens first Hawaiʻi restaurant at Maui Marketplace in Kahului

September 27, 2024, 9:04 AM HST
* Updated September 27, 9:20 AM
Hangry Joe’s Hot Chicken & Wings. PC: courtesy

Hangry Joe’s Maui Hot Chicken & Wings, a national franchise, has opened its first restaurant in Hawaiʻi at the Maui Marketplace (inside food court) at 270 Dairy Road.

Hangry Joe’s is a rapidly-growing Nashville-style chicken franchise with presence from the East to the West Coast as well as Dubai, Japan and Korea. The restaurant chain has taken the classic Nashville hot chicken and turned it up a notch, “serving up the ultimate chicken sandwich while infusing the technics of Korean fried chicken,” according to the announcement.

Hangry Joe’s menu offers a variety of chicken sandwiches, wraps, wings, chicken nuggets and more, from “no spice” to “hangry hot” spicy levels.

The owners of Hangry Joe’s Maui Hot Chicken & Wings also offer Softer, where its unique presentation of soft-serve ice cream using fish shaped waffles (taiyaki) filled with flavorful ice cream. The Softer’s menu is comprised of:

  • Soft-serve ice cream served on cups, taiyaki waffle cones or on upside-down taiyaki waffle cones.
  • Taiyaki (fish shaped waffles) filled with choice of filling.
  • Snow Bowl, a milk based Korean shaved ice with choice of flavors.
  • Soft serve shakes, bubble teas and other drinks.
Hangry Joe’s Hot Chicken & Wings. PC: courtesy
Hangry Joe’s Hot Chicken & Wings. PC: courtesy

Comments

