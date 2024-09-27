Krank Cycles Makawao relocates to new expanded location following January fire



















In a remarkable recovery following a structure fire that severely impacted its operations on Jan. 23, 2023, Krank Cycles Makawao has announced a new location directly across the street from its old site.

The bike shop is moving from its temporary location after the fire, 1120 Makawao Ave., to 1127 Makawao Ave., the former site of the iconic Stopwatch Bar and Grill.

The space provides more room to better serve the Maui community, said owner Aaron “Moose” Reichert on Monday.

“This new location is a testament to the unwavering support from our community, and we are deeply thankful to everyone who has stood by us through these challenging times, ” said Reichert.

The location activates several new features, including a ‘Chill-Out Zone’—a covered lānai designed for post-ride relaxation with views of West Maui and the North Shore—and a ‘Bicycle Fit Studio’ to help its customers achieve the perfect bike fit for comfort and performance.

Krank Cycles says it will also be expanding its selection of mountain biking and road-cycling accessories, with more space to stock the latest models in road and mountain bike selections.