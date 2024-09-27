MACC presents classic rock band WAR in the Castle Theater, Nov. 23

PC: courtesy

The Maui Arts & Cultural Center presents the return of the Grammy Award winning band War, the first and most successful crossover band that fused rock, jazz, funk, Latin, and R&B. The band has sold more than 50 million records with hits such as “Low Rider,” “Spill the Wine,” “Why Can’t We Be Friends,” “Cisco Kid” and many others. The concert is in Castle Theater Saturday, Nov. 23 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. online only to MACC members first, Tuesday, Oct. 1 and to the general public Thursday, Oct. 3.

For this concert, there will be a dance floor in front of the stage accessible to all ticketed patrons on the orchestra level.

WAR is one of music’s defining and most enduring soul/funk groups and who launched a fruitful career with a dynamic sound that fused R&B, rock, Latin music, jazz, and blues. In 1973, their smash album “The World is a Ghetto” vaulted to No. 1 on Billboard’s pop and R&B charts behind the crossover success of two top 10 singles, the album’s socially conscious title song and its rollicking follow-up “The Cisco Kid.” Over a long and glittering career, WAR has rung up more than 20 multi-platinum, platinum and gold albums and singles. Fronted by co-founding member Lonnie Jordan, the group recently celebrated 50 years of 1973’s No. 1 Billboard top-selling album, “The World is a Ghetto.”

Tickets are $15, $40, $55, $65, $85 and premiere $125 seats plus applicable fees. Those purchasing orchestra level tickets at $65, $85, $125 have access to the dance floor. The MACC member ten percent discount is available. For those wishing to become a member and receive ticket discounts and many other benefits of membership, they can log on to www.MauiArts.org/membership.

The MACC Box Office is not currently open for window transactions other than day of show. For ticketing inquiries only, patrons may email at boxoffice@mauiarts.org.

