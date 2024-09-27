Mayor Bissen proclaims Maui Fire Department Centennial Day



















Maui Mayor Richard Bissen proclaimed Thursday as Maui Fire Department Centennial Day, recognizing the departmentʻs century of service responding to fires, floods and other emergencies.

Fire Chief Brad Ventura, Deputy Chief Gavin Fujioka, Assistant Chiefs Henry “Hanale” Lindo and Jeffrey Giesea and others, including firefighters from Kahului Engine, Tanker, Rescue and Hazmat crews, attended the ceremony at the Kahului Fire Station.



















Motivated to increase fire protection on Maui after several significant fires, the County Board of Supervisors established the Fire Department, then known as the Wailuku Fire Department, in 1924. In the 100 years since then, the department has expanded to become the County Department of Fire and Public Safety. It includes 10 fire stations on Maui, two fire stations and a satellite station on Molokaʻi, and one fire station on Lānaʻi. The Fire Department also encompasses the Ocean Safety Section, with 472 employees, including 12 grant-funded positions for ocean safety officers at Mākena State Beach Park.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“We have to thank all those who came before us for where we are today,” said Fire Chief Ventura. “Itʻs all of our jobs to make sure we mentor and build for the future of our department so we can have at least another 100 years serving Maui County.”

In his proclamation, Mayor Bissen paid tribute to the firefighters, civilian employees and community members who have contributed to the departmentʻs successes over the years.

“It never gets old saying mahalo and expressing our gratitude,” Bissen said.