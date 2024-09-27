Overnight utility work to impact traffic on Honoapi‘ilani near Kā‘anapali Parkway, Sept. 29-30

Hawaiian Electric crews will be conducting overnight work for equipment upgrades using bucket trucks on Honoapi‘ilani Highway between mile markers 23 and 24 near Halelo Street across of the Kā‘anapali Parkway in the West Maui area on Sunday, Sept. 29 at 8 p.m. to Monday, Sept. 30 at 6 a.m. The work is being done to maintain reliable service and involves a pole replacement. Work will impact area traffic during this time. No service interruptions are planned for this work.

For the safety of the public and crews, the work requires the closure of the furthest mauka (mountain-side) lane of Honoapi‘ilani Highway between mile markers 23 and 24 near Halelo Street across of the Kāʿanapali Parkway.

Safety signs, arrow boards and traffic cones will mark the work area and guide motorists through the altered lanes. Flagmen will provide onsite traffic control.

Motorists should drive with caution when approaching and passing the work zone as well as plan for anticipated traffic delays in this immediate area.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD