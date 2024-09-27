Upcoming LPGA*USGA Girls Golf Hawaiʻi Sessions on Maui

LPGA*USGA Girls Golf Hawaiʻi is excited to announce its upcoming fall sessions on Maui, offering girls aged 6 to 17 the opportunity to learn and improve their golf skills in a fun and empowering environment at Maui Nui Golf Club.

Upcoming Maui Session Dates:

Oct. 9, 2024

Oct. 23, 2024

Nov. 6, 2024

Nov. 20, 2024

Dec. (Date TBD)

Time: 4 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Location: Maui Nui Golf Club

Cost: $10 per session

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Who Can Participate: Girls aged 6 to 17 are welcome, regardless of skill level. Each session will provide instruction on the basics of golf while fostering personal growth, teamwork, and confidence in a supportive, friendly setting.

Learning Beyond the Game: At LPGA*USGA Girls Golf, members learn more than just the game of golf. We empower girls with confidence and teach them valuable life skills. From leadership skills to inspiring healthy living, we incorporate the Five E’s of Girls Golf: Empower, Enrich, Engage, Exercise, and Energize. Through the game of golf, we aim to cultivate well-rounded young women who are ready to take on life’s challenges.

How to Register: To register, participants must use the LPGA/USGA Girls Golf mobile app. Simply download the app, create an account, add your daughter to your profile, search for nearby sessions, and sign up for the dates of your choice.

Step 1: Download the LPGA/USGA Girls Golf app from your app store.

Download the LPGA/USGA Girls Golf app from your app store. Step 2: Create an account and add your daughter to your profile.

Create an account and add your daughter to your profile. Step 3: Search for “Maui Nui Golf Club” as your site location and register for an event!

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

LPGA*USGA Girls Golf is a nationwide initiative aimed at introducing girls to the game of golf and inspiring them to build confidence, forge friendships, and lead active, healthy lives. Supported by the LPGA Foundation and USGA, the program encourages growth both on and off the course.