Hōkūleʻa Sets Sail for Kaunakakai, Molokaʻi

Hōkūleʻa with Kualoa behind her. File photo PC: courtesy Polynesian Voyaging Society

Hōkūleʻa, Hawaiʻi’s iconic double-hulled voyaging canoe, will embark on the next leg of its statewide Pae ʻĀina sail this Sunday, heading towards Kaunakakai, Molokaʻi. During the week-long stop at Kaunakakai Harbor, the crew will welcome school groups and the general public to share about traditional voyaging, the rich cultural history that the canoe represents and about plans for future legs of the Moananuiākea Voyage.

KAUNAKAKAI PUBLIC EVENTS

Hōkūleʻa Arrival and Welcoming, Kaunakakai Pier

Sunday, Sept. 29, 4 p.m. ETA (weather-permitting)

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Dockside Canoe Tours at Kaunakakai Pier

Monday to Friday (Sept. 30 – Oct. 4) 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. school tours as scheduled 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. – public tours

Saturday (Oct. 5) 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. – public tours



Hōkūleʻa Special Presentation about Moananuiākea Voyage at Kūlana ʻŌiwi

Wednesday (Oct. 2) 5 p.m.



Molokaʻi is home to several Hōkūleʻa crew members, including Penny Martin, a pioneering voyager who, along with crew member Keani Reiner, became the first two women to voyage long-distance on Hōkūleʻa. They were crew members on the historic 1976 maiden voyage from Tahiti to Hawaiʻi.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The Pae ʻĀina sail is part of Hōkūleʻa’s larger mission to sail around the Hawaiian Islands, engaging communities in cultural and educational experiences and exchanges focused on mālama honua (caring for our island Earth). Each stop allows residents and visitors alike to connect with the legacy of exploration, environmental stewardship, and aloha ʻāina that Hōkūleʻa embodies. Kaunakakai is the fifth stop on the Pae ʻĀina Statewide Sail. The following stop will be Mānele, Lānaʻi where the canoe is tentatively scheduled to be Oct. 6-12 (weather-permitting).

For the latest updates on the Pae ʻĀina Statewide Sail, visit hokulea.com. The seven-month voyage around the Hawaiian Islands will cover 3,000 miles, stopping at 31 ports and reaching 34 communities, before Hōkūleʻa and Hikianalia resume the Moananuiākea Circumnavigation of the Pacific in March 2025. The Pae ʻĀina Statewide Sail is lifted by the generous support of Hawaiian Airlines and DAWSON.