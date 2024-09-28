Mayor Bissen hosting community budget meeting in Hāna on Tuesday

Mayor Richard Bissen and his administration will host a community budget meeting from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1, at Helene Hall Community Center in Hāna.

East Maui residents are encouraged to attend the meeting to provide input as County of Maui departments begin to shape the budget for Fiscal Year 2026, which begins July 1, 2025.

The meeting Tuesday is the second of eight budget meetings that are being held in communities throughout Maui County.

Each community meeting will begin with an introduction and overview from department leaders, followed by testimony from the public. Testimony will be limited to three minutes per person.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Tables will be set up to allow directors and staff from County departments to meet with members of the public following public testimony.

Written and verbal comments will be accepted at the meetings. Comments also can be submitted online at https://www.mauicounty.gov/budget.

The meetings can be viewed online at the County of Maui Facebook page. No account is needed to view.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD