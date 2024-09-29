Maui News

Cameron Center to host a free 50th anniversary event on Oct. 11

September 29, 2024, 3:00 PM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

J. Walter Cameron Center. PC: Wendy Osher (7.20.21)

The J. Walter Cameron Center will mark its 50th anniversary with an open house event, celebrating five decades of serving the Maui community on Friday, Oct. 11, 2024. The event will take place from 3 to 6 p.m. and is free and open to the public.

Festivities will include performances by the Maui Pops Orchestra and Maui Music Mission. Families can enjoy a puppet show, participate in a resource fair highlighting community services, and take advantage of giveaways. Food and refreshments will be available throughout the celebration.

The J. Walter Cameron Center has fostered collaboration between nonprofit organizations and empowering individuals with vital resources since 1973. This 50th-anniversary event offers a chance for everyone to explore the center, learn more about the services available and engage with the community.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“We are thrilled to celebrate this significant milestone with our Maui ‘ohana,” said Cesar Gaxiola, executive director of the J. Walter Cameron Center. “This event brings together our resident agencies, our funders, and the communities we serve to say ‘mahalo’ and look forward to another 50 years. We hope to see many familiar faces and welcome new friends to join us for this special day of celebration.”

For more information, visit jwcameroncenter.org/events.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsored Content

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments