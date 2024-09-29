Cameron Center to host a free 50th anniversary event on Oct. 11

J. Walter Cameron Center. PC: Wendy Osher (7.20.21)

The J. Walter Cameron Center will mark its 50th anniversary with an open house event, celebrating five decades of serving the Maui community on Friday, Oct. 11, 2024. The event will take place from 3 to 6 p.m. and is free and open to the public.

Festivities will include performances by the Maui Pops Orchestra and Maui Music Mission. Families can enjoy a puppet show, participate in a resource fair highlighting community services, and take advantage of giveaways. Food and refreshments will be available throughout the celebration.

The J. Walter Cameron Center has fostered collaboration between nonprofit organizations and empowering individuals with vital resources since 1973. This 50th-anniversary event offers a chance for everyone to explore the center, learn more about the services available and engage with the community.

“We are thrilled to celebrate this significant milestone with our Maui ‘ohana,” said Cesar Gaxiola, executive director of the J. Walter Cameron Center. “This event brings together our resident agencies, our funders, and the communities we serve to say ‘mahalo’ and look forward to another 50 years. We hope to see many familiar faces and welcome new friends to join us for this special day of celebration.”

For more information, visit jwcameroncenter.org/events.