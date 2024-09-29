Central East Maui Little League enjoys the Westin Maui’s new Social Space in celebration of a successful season

Central East Maui Little League enjoying the Westin Maui’s new Social Space. PC: courtesy



















Members of the Central East Maui Little League enjoyed the Westin Maui’s new Social Space on Saturday. The hometown heroes were among the first to experience the resort’s cutting-edge social space in celebration of a successful season that advanced them all the way to the Little League World Series tournament.

Itʻs only the second time that a Maui team in the majors division had made it so far. The last time was in 2019.

The social space features a variety of entertainment for all ages, including Topgolf Swing Suites featuring high-tech golf simulators, Duckpin bowling – a miniaturized variation of the sport with smaller balls and pins – allowing all ages to get engaged in the game, and a wide selection of arcade games, ranging from classic favorites to immersive games that use virtual reality.

The social space is located on the lobby level of the Kūkahi Tower at the Westin Maui Resort & Spa in Kāʻanapali.

