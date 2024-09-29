Maui News

Firefighters respond to brush fire in Māʻalaea

September 29, 2024, 5:11 PM HST
* Updated September 29, 6:11 PM
Brush fire Māʻalaea. (5:02 p.m. 9.29.24) PC: Val Toro


INFORMATIONAL: Brush Fire off of Kuihelani in the area of Old Dump

WHAT: Brush Fire with approximately three acres involved

WHERE: Kuihelani in the area of Old Dump

WHEN: 5 p.m.

IMPACTS: MPD performing traffic control of Kuihelani Highway

Precautionary/Preparedness Actions: MFD on scene. Fire is contained.  No evacuations necessary. MPD performing traffic control.  Avoid the area if possible. 

Maui fire crews are responding to reports of a brush fire in Māʻalaea near the interaction of the Honoapiʻilani and Kūihelani highways. Motorists can expect delays in the area. Maui Now received citizen reports of heavy smoke seen in the area shortly after 5 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024.

