Hui Nā Mamo Aloha ʻĀina O Honokōhau receives $100,000 from OHA to support educational pathways

Hui Nā Mamo Aloha ʻĀina O Honokōhau announced a grant award totaling $100,000 that will support the Native Hawaiian community through the Office of Hawaiian Affairs’ Kumuwaiwai Naʻauao-Educational Resources Grant. The grant will help to reinforce and strengthen Native Hawaiians’ connections to ‘āina and support OHA’s work to increase the number of Native Hawaiians engaged in traditional learning systems that maintain strong cultural identity.

“Hui Nā Mamo focuses on the restoration of traditional agricultural systems and advocacy for the proper stewardship of resources in Kapaukua as a broader framework for the rehabilitation of environmental and cultural landscapes that have been heavily altered and in some cases, destroyed.” said Kalamaʻehu Takahashi, Kapaukua’s ʻŌlelo Hawaiʻi curriculum coordinator. “Guided by the understanding that the health of the ʻāina and ʻohana are inextricably connected, the curriculum and programming offered are crafted with the intention of exploring the positive outcomes of mālama ʻāina for the well-being of our community and extended ʻohana.”

The focus of Hui Na Māmo Aloha ʻĀina O Honokōhau is to preserve the cultural history and to care for and protect the natural and cultural resources of Honokōhau Valley.