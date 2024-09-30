3 Hawaiian monk seal pups admitted to marine mammal hospital in Kona

Three underweight Hawaiian monk seal pups observed in the Northern Hawaiian Islands were brought to the marine mammal center in Kona as researchers were concerned for their survival heading into winter.

The three seals, DT12, a female pup and oldest of the group, DT48, a female pup, and DT46, a male pup, all likely weaned early at a small size, according to a press release from the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration.

Three Hawaiian monk seal pups were admitted to Ke Kai Ola. Photo credit: Sophie Whoriskey © The Marine Mammal Center. NOAA permit #24359

Last month, scientists aboard the vessel M/V Kahana II performed physical exams en route to Honolulu and initial treatment on the three seals from Manawai (Pearl and Hermes Atoll). NOAA scientists rescued these three pups while deploying seasonal field camps to conduct monk seal research in Papahānaumokuākea Marine National Monument.

“Treating three young seals that were unlikely to survive the coming months without intervention is at the heart of why this important work matters,” said Sophie Whoriskey, Associate Director of Hawaiʻi Conservation Medicine at The Marine Mammal Center. “We’re thrilled to help give these three pups an opportunity to return to their ocean home and contribute to the growth of the Hawaiian monk seal population.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The rescues, made in partnership with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), the United States Coast Guard (USCG), and U. S. Fish and Wildlife Service demonstrate the continued need to maintain regulatory protections and fund continued conservation efforts to help recover the species, the release states.

On arrival in Honolulu on Aug. 20, the seals were transported the same day via a USCG C-130 aircraft to Ke Kai Ola for treatment.

“This is an enormous team effort, from the rescue led by Manawai camp lead James Yost, to 10 days of animal care led by Claudia Cedillo, RVT, and around-the-clock monitoring by the entire team aboard the Kahana II. It is an honor to support conservation in Papahānaumokuākea with this effort and we appreciate Ke Kai Ola’s expertise in providing everything these patients need to return to health,” said Michelle Barbieri, Lead Scientist, NOAA Fisheries Hawaiian Monk Seal Research Program.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The three seals are following a strict treatment regime at Ke Kai Ola, including oral multivitamins and electrolytes added to their daily feedings to help boost hydration. The seals are progressing in terms of feeding on sustainably caught fish already.

All three animals are settling in well and are bright, alert and active, the release states.

The center’s veterinary team also took a series of tissue samples to check for signs of disease.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Ke Kai Ola’s partnership with NOAA Fisheries and other cooperating agencies is more important than ever to prevent this endangered species from becoming extinct. Together, the Center works with NOAA to identify seals in need, rescue and rehabilitate them, and give them a second chance at life.

The public should keep a safe distance of at least 50 feet from Hawaiian monk seals and at least 150 feet from monk seal mothers with pups. Report hooked, stranded or entangled monk seals to the statewide NOAA Fisheries Marine Wildlife Hotline at 888-256-9840.