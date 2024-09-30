Balai Pata a Filipino restaurant Chef Joey Macadangdang celebrates one year anniversary in Kahului, Maui

Balai Pata by Chef Joey Macadangdang. PC: courtesy

Balai Pata, a Filipino restaurant by Maui Chef Joey Macadangdang celebrates its one year anniversary. Located just minutes from the airport in Central Maui, the restaurant pays tribute to the humble beginnings that most Filipino immigrant families experience.

The name is translated from Ilocano to English, directly meaning, “House of a pig’s leg.”

During COVID, Macadangdang was featured on “Diners, Dine-ins and Dives” with Guy Fierri on the Food Network. The special dish that he chose to feature out of his westside restaurant, Joey’s Kitchen, was “Crispy Pata.” This Filipino dish is made from pork leg, usually from the hock area, and is typically deep-fried to perfection or baked in the oven. Regardless of the technique, the skin is known for the crisp while the inside meat can still melt in your mouth.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Macadandang created Bali Pata in honor of this dish. However, there was a deeper meaning and inspiration to the idea of the central restaurant, which symbolized his roots. In the Philippines, each community was a family. Macadandang’s dad used to be known as a butcher in their neighborhood and used to butcher the different pig parts, including the pata and serve this to his community during family gatherings or community celebrations.

Balai Pata by Chef Joey Macadangdang. PC: courtesy

This is also where Macadandang believed his passion for his culinary journey would come full circle. “Balai Pata pays homage to Filipino families and it mirrors ‘home’ to many because memories, laughs, conversations and smiles are exchanged, while being surrounded by amazing food. It feels like happy hour at your favorite auntie or grandma’s house,” according to an anniversary announcement.

The setting is nostalgic with a hand-painted mural by one of Macadandang’s staff, as well as decorations and the details throughout the restaurant.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“Balai Pata is welcoming to all of its customers, having them leave feeling like they are a part of a family,” according to the announcement. “Balai Pata is so comforting—from the food to the people and the environment. Balai Pata believes that their cuisine is crafted with passion, served with freshness and delivered with quality.”

In his most recent endeavors, Macadangdang not only opened Balai Pata but simultaneously handled relief efforts after the devastating Lahaina wildfire disaster. He used his Nāpili location of his other restaurant, Joey’s Kitchen, to serve hot meals to the community hours before they knew the devastation of the fire.

Garlic chicken at Balai Pata by Chef Joey Macadangdang. PC: courtesy

Macadangdang also spent 20 years studying under Chef Roy Yamaguchi, another renowned chef who is credited with putting Hawaiian Fusion cuisine on the map.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The menu that Macadangdang crafted provides a large variety of choices from small bites/salads to meat and seafood entrees, memorable desserts and crafted juices that remind many of their childhood.