Four displaced from structure fire in Hāliʻimaile

Structure fire in Hāliʻimaile. PC: Maui Fire Department

Four residents were displaced by a house fire reported on Maile St. in Hāliʻimaile on Saturday afternoon. Fire crews responded to the alarm at 12:40 p.m. on Sept. 28.

Crews arrived to find an enclosed garage fully engulfed, with the fire spreading to the adjacent home. Firefighters extended hose lines to suppress the flames and search the interior of the adjacent home for occupants. All individuals were out of the home and the family pet was removed safely.



The displaced residents were assisted by the American Red Cross. No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Department officials report the fire was brought under control at 1:03 p.m., and was extinguished by 3:54 p.m.

The estimated damages to the initial structure and adjacent structures were estimated at $55,000. The dollar value of the contents lost has not yet been determined.

Responding units included: Engine 5, Engine 10, Tanker 10, Hazmat 10, Engine 13, Air 1, a battalion chief and a fire investigator.