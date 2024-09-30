Maui County Bar Association announces Arthur T. Ueoka Scholarship Program

The Maui County Bar Association announced the availability of the Arthur T. Ueoka Scholarship, offering five $1,000 scholarships to current and prospective law students with significant ties to Maui County. This scholarship honors the legacy of Arthur T. Ueoka, a respected former judge and prosecutor, who dedicated his life to justice and the legal profession.

The MCBA encourages applications from individuals who demonstrate a compelling financial need and are committed to pursuing a career in law.

Eligibility criteria:

Current or prospective law school students.

Significant ties to Maui County.

Demonstrated financial need.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The deadline to apply for the Arthur T. Ueoka Scholarship is Oct. 31, 2024. Interested applicants can submit their applications through the following link: https://tinyurl.com/MCBA-Scholarship-2024

For further information or inquiries, contact Jill Uehara at Jill@MauiLawLLLC.com.